5 Reasons to Make Vivo Y51s Your Next Smartphone

We are all constantly looking for new devices that will help us in our daily tasks and are worth every penny we spend on them. As of 2021, our lifestyles have been elevated in such a manner that living without a powerful and smooth functioning Smartphone is unimaginable. We all want a phone that has a massive battery life, charges fast, looks good, clicks Instagram worthy pictures, and is generously priced.

vivo has resolved this for us by launching Y51s at only PKR 39,999. The new Y51s is a sturdy offering from vivo that covers you with its robust features and design to please your eyes. Let us give you all the reasons to buy the phone.

Massive Storage Means Massive FUN

The new vivo Y51s has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which help you use multiple apps on the phone with ease. What’s more, the three-card slot design supports up to 1TB*[1] of memory expansion to support your storage needs. Whether it’s to store your official work documents, or to have an extended list of music and songs on your phone, or even if you want to master the gaming world, you will never have to worry about running out of storage on your phone and deleting apps to make up for it.

Irresistible Camera for The Bold You

With a 48MP rear camera, there isn’t anything the Y51s cannot capture. With the AI triple camera, you will be able to capture ultra-clear shots during the day and night. The camera comes with a variety of shooting modes like Super Wide-Angle camera for group shots on special occasions and Super Macro Camera to discover a tiny world with a focus that draws as close as 4cm. For photography in low light settings, Super Night Mode in the rear camera uses vivo’s multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to reduce the noise in the photos. It comes with four sets of Stylish Night Filters, designed by professional photographers exclusively for vivo to make you shoot like a seasoned pro. The rear cameras also come with Electronic Image Stabilization technology which helps you take ultra-stable videos while running, cycling, of people or faraway landscapes.

The 16MP front camera also has features like Super Night selfie mode that uses Aura Screen Light and a noise cancellation algorithm to pack a punch in low-light conditions. Admire how the light falls on your face in real-time previews. And never worry about the dreaded flash and uneven skin tones because the soft light adjusts to the ambient lighting automatically.

Extraordinary Battery Life

As a large amount of our day is spent on our smartphones, it is important to have a good battery life to support our daily activities. The Y51s comes with a 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge technology that helps in charging the phone up to 70% in just 64 minutes*[2]. Whether it’s to binge-watch a show or game all night with your friends, with the AI power-saving technology, a one-time full charge will be enough to make sure you have all the battery you need.

Stylish Look and Feel

It’s not just the performance and camera that are attractive but also the elegant matte surface that makes Y51s very stylish and appealing. The Y51s is available in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony, colors that are popular amongst Gen Z. The phone also carries a side-fingerprint scanner and Face Wake Technology that makes it easy to unlock and turn on the display in a fraction of a second.

Unlimited Entertainment

The phone has an in-built audio booster with unique Super Audio effects because of which you will not require a volume booster and can listen to your favorite music as loud as you want. With a 6.58-inch Halo FullView™ Display, the Y51s also provides wide and immersive views with eye protection mode with which you can spend long hours gaming and watching your favorite movies without straining your eyes! *[3]

We hope this list has helped you decide for your next smartphone purchase.

vivo Y51s is available at offline stores and its online Flagship Store at Daraz just at PRK 39,999.

[1] *Support memory expansion of up to 1TB. Micro SD card needs to be purchased separately.

*Actual available RAM/ROM is less due to the storage of the operating system and pre-installed apps.

[2] *Y51’s charging data is derived from vivo laboratory environment tests. Test environment: ambient temperature of 25℃±1℃. Test condition: 1% battery level, with the screen off and a standard-issue official vivo charger. Actual data may vary depending on test environments, long-term battery wear, and other factors.

[3] *Eye Protection mode must be enabled for blue light filtering function