AGP Gets Approval to Import Russian Coronavirus Vaccine to Pakistan

AGP Limited, a Karachi-based pharmaceutical firm, is set to import the Russian Coronavirus vaccine- Sputnik V- to Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by AGP, the company will now ensure the availability of a sufficient supply of Sputnik V vaccine on an emergency basis to augment government’s effort in vaccinating the masses.

CEO and Managing Director Nusrat Munshi said “AGP would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, for their tireless efforts in ensuring registration of the Sputnik V Vaccine on a fast-track basis.

Last month, DRAP had granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the Russian vaccine. It had also approved the Coronavirus vaccines of Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

In August last year, Russia had registered the world’s first effective Coronavirus vaccine prepared by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RFID).

RFID had claimed that Sputnik V offered 92% protection against the SARS-COV-2, the Coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Sputnik V is administered in two shots 21 days apart. Its liquid form must be kept at -18°C while a freeze-dried version can be stored at normal fridge temperatures of 2-8°C.

So far, Pakistan has collectively secured 17.5 million doses of AstraZeneca and Sinopharm Coronavirus vaccines. While 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine reached the country yesterday, 7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be distributed by March. The remaining 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available in the second quarter of this year.