Apple Launches Limited Edition Watch Celebrating Black History

To celebrate black history month, Apple has announced that it will bring customers a variety of new and updated collections and exclusive content that highlight and amplify Black creators, artists, developers, and businesses. These will also include curated features across the App Store, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Apple Books, and Apple Podcasts, new Apple Maps Guides, the Apple Watch Black Unity Collection, Today at Apple sessions, and more.

For those who don’t know, Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States. It begins on 1st February and ends on 1st March.

The company started this initiative by launching the special Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. This limited-edition watch is available in both 40 mm and 44 mm sizes and comes with a black, green and red color silicone strap inspired by the Pan-African flag. Specification-wise, the wearable is identical to the original Apple Watch 6 launched last year.

The limited-edition black unity Apple Watch 6 also comes with a custom “Black Unity” laser etching on the bottom and “Truth. Power. Solidarity” etching on the pin loop. It is currently available across all Apple stores for $399 in the 40mm size and $499 in the 46mm size. If you already have an Apple Watch 6, you can get the Pan-African flag inspired band for $49.