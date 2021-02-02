Is VAIO Back? New Z-Series Laptops Coming Soon

Japanese notebook brand VAIO is prepping to make a comeback soon with an all-new Z series of laptops that are set to launch on February 18. The launch was announced through a teaser poster that reveals the date of the venue as well as possible aesthetics for the upcoming laptop.

The image shows an extremely thin notebook with a sunken hinge. The hinge design appears similar to the letter “Z”, hinting that the Z series is coming soon. VAIO has not launched anything new for the Z series of laptops, but from what we know, it is a flagship lineup that features thin and light laptops with enhanced heat dissipation technology.

The high density of components on the motherboard minimizes the overall size of the notebook. The unique heat dissipation system is powered by specially designed cooling fans and heat dissipation ducts. All of these fans are quiet and can be controlled individually.

There is not much known about the specs of the upcoming notebook, but previous reports have claimed that it will be equipped with an OLED screen.

More details are expected to surface over the next few weeks, so stay tuned.

The VAIO brand previously belonged to Sony, but it was sold off in 2014 once it stopped selling well, after which it became an independent brand. The name had completely disappeared from the laptop market, but it may be on its way to make a comeback with the upcoming Z series.