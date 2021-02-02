vivo Has Officially Started Making Phones in Pakistan

Chinese tech giant vivo has officially started producing Smartphones in Pakistan, we have confirmed with sources.

While we aren’t sure about the models that are produced locally in Pakistan, but if sources are to be believed then “Made in Pakistan” smartphones from vivo are ready to hit the stores in the country.

Situated in M-3 Industrial Estate in Faisalabad and built with a USD 10 million investment, vivo will cater the Smartphone needs of the country where more than 1.5 million to 2.5 million devices are sold every month.

According to AlphaBetaCore, a research firm specializing in tech investments, there is currently a demand for 32 million phones in Pakistan and a total of $1 billion in spending on imports every year.

Company officials, while requesting anonymity, said that the plant will not only help Pakistan save in import bill but will also increase company’s marketshare by 5 to 7 percent in the country.

With assembly operations in works now, Pakistan has become vivo’s 7th market where they are producing smartphone locally.

Smartphones have always been overpriced in Pakistan, but following this development, we can finally expect to see smartphones costing the same as their official prices.

While this is just the beginning, we expect the local production of smartphones in Pakistan to grow to an extent that companies will start exporting phones from here.

Not to mention, more details on the factory are yet to surface and from sources we can confirm that Mr. Bruce Zhang, the vivo factory head, will make official announcement through press in the coming days.