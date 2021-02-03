Here is How Govt. Plans to Vaccinate All Citizens Before The End of 2021

The federal government is optimistic that the Coronavirus vaccination campaign, kicked off by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, will cover all citizens above the age of 18 before the end of the year.

In this regard, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has already devised a comprehensive plan for procurement, distribution, and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, 70 million out of 100 million citizens aged 18 and above need to be vaccinated in order to break the chain of transmission of Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has already approved sufficient funds for the procurement of Coronavirus vaccine to vaccinate 70 million citizens, said Dr. Faisal, adding that more funds will be approved without any delay if such a situation arises.

Dr. Faisal noted that Pakistan is procuring Coronavirus vaccine from three sources; first, directly from the manufacturing country, second, from Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and third, from the private sector.

Here is how Dr. Faisal explained the planned procurement numbers to vaccinate 70 million Pakistanis by the end of the year.

China has gifted 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine which will vaccinate 0.25 million citizens. 45 million citizens will be inoculated by the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines committed by GAVI. Pakistan has also ordered China’s CanSino’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is in final stage testing, for 25 million citizens.

Collectively, these three sources will cover 65.25 million of the targeted 70 million Pakistanis that need to be vaccinated.

The government plans to cover the small difference by allowing the private sector to import vaccines after registering them with DRAP.

Dr. Faisal concluded that all citizens who require vaccination will be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Via: Dawn