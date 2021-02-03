Oxford’s COVID Vaccine is 76% Effective for 3 Months: Study

A single dose of the Coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is 76% effective against symptomatic infection for three months, an Oxford University study has claimed.

According to the study, the immunity does not decrease during the three months and instead, the vaccine’s efficacy increases further after the second dose.

The study, which is based on results of clinical trials in the UK, Brazil, and South Africa, claims that immune response is increased with a longer interval between initial and booster doses among adults.

In this regard, the vaccine is 82.4% effective when the second dose is administered after more than three months in comparison to the 54.9% efficacy when both doses are administered just six weeks apart.

The study also supports the UK government’s decision to increase the interval between the two doses of the vaccine to three months.

AstraZeneca has welcomed the move, saying flexibility to extend the time between doses is the best strategy for the vaccine.

Note that Pakistan has secured 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus vaccine through COVAX. Around 7 million of these doses will be made available by March while the remaining will be received and distributed in Q2 2021.