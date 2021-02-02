UET Makes An Example of Students Who Demanded Online Exams

The administration of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has suspended three students and fined two others for protesting against the university for taking examinations in-person this session.
The students, namely Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Farrukh, and Muhammad Haroon, have been suspended for a semester on the charges of provoking students against giving examinations in-person.
Zunair Haider has been fined Rs. 20,000 for calling for a protest via his Twitter account, and Daud Ahmad has been fined Rs. 5,000 for responding to the latter’s call.
In other news, the Lahore police detained several students of the University of Central Punjab (UCP) in an attempt to disperse them as they protested against the university’s decision to conduct on-campus examinations.
Similar protests reportedly took place all over Pakistan, prompting the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to heed the situation. It has now directed universities to make their own decisions about conducting either in-person or online examinations.
Via: 24News
how is this an example? a freaking clickbait again from Propaki. Since when protesting about an issue became a crime?
Protest should be done for things which is not given to you and it is still your right.
If a student is not doing his work well, making excuses and creating hindrance in a way to transparent exams he should be punished.
bilkul sahi kiya hai UET administration ne…..Protesting in every issue is not Farz….making an issue out of a non-issue…this must be stopped….This shows the Lack of discipline & priorities of the Young Generation….totally clueless….tomorrow they will say to give them degrees without any online exam
Tari ma da phuda. Khoti dy bachy
Real dictators nothing else. How can you stop anyone from giving his/her point of view.