All iPhone 13 Models to Get an Improved Ultrawide Camera: Report

The iPhone 13 series is expected to bring only minor upgrades to camera performance over the iPhone 12 and now a new report reveals what to expect. The report comes from analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley who claim that all iPhone 13 models will get upgraded ultra-wide-angle cameras.

This goes against analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s previous report which said that only the Pro models will get updated cameras.

According to the new report, the iPhone 13 phones will have an f/1.8 lens instead of a f/2.4 lens used on the current iPhones. This will increase the light reaching the camera sensor. Apple will likely increase the sensor size for the new cameras as the iPhone 12’s 1/3.6″ sensor doesn’t quite match up against the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 1/2.55″ camera. Not to mention the Huawei Mate 40 Pro features a gigantic 1/1.54″ sensor.

The report from the analysts adds that the iPhone 13 will continue to use the 12MP f/2.2 65mm 2.5x camera which was exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, this time, the camera will also be available on the iPhone 13 Pro.

According to other reports, Apple is expected to stick to the usual 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhones with dual cameras and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones with triple cameras. There have also been rumors about Apple bringing back the S models, but that could feature in the iPhone 12 series instead.