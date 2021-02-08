Pakistan Army Donates COVID-19 Vaccines Gifted by China to Healthcare Workers

Pakistan Army has donated a batch of Coronavirus vaccine to the healthcare workers battling the pandemic at the frontlines.

According to details, the vaccine doses were originally gifted to Pakistan Army by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

In an official statement, the DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar, termed healthcare workers as real heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan Army has decided to contribute complete Chinese vaccine donation in the national drive to be administered to front line healthcare workers across Pakistan who are real heroes fighting against the pandemic and saving precious lives, said DG ISPR.

On Sunday, Pakistan Army had received a batch of China’s Sinopharm’s Coronavirus vaccine, making it the first foreign army to secure the COVID-19 vaccine from PLA.

Aside from Pakistan, China has provided vaccine assistance to 13 developing countries, including Nepal, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, and is planning to offer vaccine assistance to 38 more developing countries.