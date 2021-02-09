Video Showing Horse Trading in Senate Elections Goes Viral

Startling video evidence of horse-trading from the 2018 Senate election has surfaced amid growing debates on the Presidential Ordinance that rules to hold upcoming Senate polls through an open ballot.

The videos released on ARY News exposed former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), who were later expelled from the party.

The news report reveals how the loyalties of 20 PTI lawmakers were changed by paying a whopping sum of Rs. 1.2 billion.

Following the revelation, PTI held a thorough investigation on the directives of the party chairman, Imran Khan, and the members who accepted the money were expelled from the party.

To eliminate the menace of corruption in the Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan had suggested holding polls through an open ballot. The government then filed a reference in the Supreme Court to seek clarification on the matter.

President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, promulgated an ordinance last week to pave way for holding the Upper House polls via open vote besides moving to the Supreme Court for the determination of legalities of the law, prompting a reaction from the opposition.

All major opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), have opposed the legislation to hold Senate polls through an open vote.

In a recent statement, the premier had stated that he was fully aware that the menace of horse-trading in Senate polls continued for the last three decades. Khan revealed that the trade rate, which was Rs. 50 million in 2018 polls had shot to Rs. 400 million due to the risk involved after strict actions taken by his party.