PTCL Group Conducts Successful 5G Trials in Pakistan

PTCL group has successfully tested its 5G network in a controlled environment at its headquarters in Islamabad today.

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The 5G trial was conducted in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis.

The ceremony was attended by Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary IT & Telecom and Chairman Board of Directors, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa HI (M), Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahimi Alzabbi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, along with senior government and PTCL officials and members of PTCL Board.

During the 5G trials, PTCL demonstrated various 5G applications that included remote surgery, Cloud gaming and overview of anticipated 5G technology applications in Pakistan.

Moreover, PTCL Group was able to achieve the fastest data rate with download speeds reaching 1.685 Gbps during 5G trial in a limited environment.

Live remote surgery, that will only be possible through 5G, will help in making the lives of people better.

Once the eco-system is developed, doctors will be able to conduct surgeries remotely in far-flung areas. Thus, it will create new social and economic development opportunities that will make the dream of Digital Pakistan a reality.

5G will help digitalization of Pakistan by connecting more and more people with robust purpose-built technology opening up opportunities for industries as well as individuals.

5G will enable future innovation in sectors such as remote education, public safety, transportation, health, manufacturing amongst others. Importantly, the technology will provide enabling levers for delivering richer services and improving customer experience, not only for Mobile operators such as Ufone, but also to fixed-line operators like PTCL, who are offering fixed-wireless services as well.

In the video below, a doctor is conducting a live demo where he is performing a very delicate and minute task of remotely pushing a wire in a needle, in real-time.