Waqar Younis Reveals Why Pakistani Fast Bowlers Perform Poorly Overseas

Pakistan bowling coach, Waqar Younis, believes that Pakistani pacers have struggled over the past few years because they were not playing in suitable home conditions. Waqar said that bowlers around the world thrive in their home conditions, and Pakistani bowlers were at a disadvantage because they weren’t playing cricket in Pakistan.

Waqar said that bowlers are more comfortable at bowling in home conditions rather than overseas, and are used to the conditions, and know how to use these conditions to their benefit. The mindset and plans change according to the nature of the pitch and conditions in different countries, therefore, the pacers have generally struggled over the past few years, he added.

“In the past, we have done well in England and have also beaten New Zealand comprehensively a decade ago. Hopefully, when we will tour overseas in future, our performances will be far better,” Waqar said.

Pakistan has struggled as a bowling unit under the coaching of Waqar and has conceded 400 plus totals five times during their tours of New Zealand, England, and Australia. This has put question marks over the appointment of Waqar, and the bowlers themselves have faced a ton of criticism.

Pakistan showed significant improvement in the Test series against South Africa. Hasan Ali picked up a ten-wicket haul in the second Test match, and Shaheen Afridi picked up 4 wickets as Pakistan won the historic series 2-0.

Waqar added that the management is looking at all aspects while managing the bowlers. He said that one point of concern is Shaheen’s workload management. The medical professionals and trainers are keeping a keen eye on his workload, and they will consider resting him for a few matches in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.