Asad Umar Reveals Expected Launch Date for Green Line Karachi

Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System will become operational in July or August this year, Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar has disclosed.

According to the Minister, a prototype bus for the Green Line system is under development and will be unveiled soon.

While addressing a ceremony at Governor House Karachi, the Minister noted that federal and provincial governments need to work closely in order to ensure that the project is inaugurated on time.

Both governments have already finalized the modalities of the rent and subsidies for the Green Line bus that will be revealed in a few weeks, said the Minister.

In February 2016, the federal government had announced the Green Line bus project at an estimated cost of Rs. 15 billion. The project was initially supposed to become operational in December 2017, however, it was delayed by several years owing to various reasons.

Karachi’s Green Line bus project stretches over 24 KM and has 25 stations that are located in some of the densely populated areas of the city. 12.7 KM of the track is elevated and 10.9 KM is at gradient while 422 meters is underground.