NCC-FFP Reviews Progress of $3.1 Billion Foreign Funded Projects in KP

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, chaired the meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs today in Islamabad.

The forum reviewed the progress of on-going thirty projects under the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa portfolio, amounting to USD 3.1 billion.

The portfolio encompasses transport and communication, energy, rural development, education and training, water, and irrigation system in the province. These thirty projects are being implemented with the help of development partners like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, USAID, China, UK, Saudi Fund, Germany, and France.

Minister Bakhtyar said that the overall performance of GoKP is satisfactory in the execution of foreign-funded projects. He further highlighted that the present government is focusing on the construction of hydel power projects, roads, and infrastructure, social sector development, which would help us to stabilize the economy of Pakistan.

The Minister also directed the line departments of GoKP to fast track implementation and set timelines for expeditious execution of the projects, including Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor project, Municipal Service Program, Gomal Zam Command Area Development project, and Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of Fully Damaged Government Schools at Bara to facilitate the public.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and Additional Cheif Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting. The Representative of PM’s Office, Finance Division, and Provincial P&D, and line Departments and Boards of Revenues were also present at the session.