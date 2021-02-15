Ufone’s Revised International Data Roaming Charges ‘Among the Lowest’ In Industry

Pakistani telecom operator Ufone introduced revised data roaming charges for its valued customers across different countries of Europe, Africa and Asia. With the aim to make all communication easier and trips more exciting, Ufone now has one of the lowest one rate roaming charges for all its services.

Customers can roam around the world and still enjoy the perks of being at home. Subscribers for postpay can avail all Ufone services – incoming or outgoing calls, SMS, and data – for as low as USD 0.19.

Post activation, these charges will apply for Albania, Australia, Czech Republic, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, and the UK.

For further support regarding roaming activation customers can visit the nearest Ufone franchise, service center, PTCL-Ufone Joint Shop or contact Ufone Customer Helpline for Pakistan by dialing 333 and +92-333-5100038 while traveling internationally. Customers can also gain details regarding the package from the Ufone official website www.ufone.com or My Ufone app.

Prioritizing its customers and their comfort in the face of hardships faced due to high long-distance tariffs, the brand previously introduced data roaming bundles for postpay clients in the UAE.