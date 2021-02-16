Ufone Launches Its First eSIM

Ufone has partnered with Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security (G+D) to launch its first-ever eSIMs across the country. The Ufone eSIM platform enables subscribers with a compatible handset to integrate multiple SIM card numbers directly into their phones or IoT devices using the internet.

The development eliminates the need for the physical installation of SIM cards. Customers can also download data plans and remove old SIM profiles within the same device without having to physically switch their SIM cards. Ufone’s eSIM service is available across Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion, Ufone’s Spokesperson said, “Our customers are now readily adopting an environment-friendly way of living thus it is important for us to provide them innovative solutions for day-to-day operations. By using Ufone’s eSIM, customers can experience seamless services in a sustainable manner and avoid the use of plastic SIMs. At Ufone, customer satisfaction and ease are the utmost priority. Therefore, every possible step is being taken to ensure their convenience.”

This technology is available for a number of eSIM-enabled devices like laptops, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices. It is also available for all handsets which are compatible with the function like iPhone 11, 12 and all its variants, including iPhone XS, XR and XS max which work as dual SIM Phones.

Other compatible handsets include Samsung S21, Samsung S20 Series, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Z flip, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 3A XL, and Google Pixel 3A.

Ufone’s eSIM partner, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security (G+D), is an industry leader in eSIM management with more than 95 million commercial eSIM/eUICCs Managed Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Cards (EUICCs) for some of the biggest mobile operators and OEM in Asia, Europe, Americas, Middle East, and Africa.

For more information on eSIM, customers can visit www.ufone.com/eSIM. Here are Ufone eSim tutorials for iPhone and Android users.