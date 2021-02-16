WBAF to Set Up an Office in Pakistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the establishment of G-20 affiliate WBAF Country Office in Islamabad for ICT startup and SME sector’s ecosystem scale-up on an international footing.

This was stated in an order issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry said that it had no objection from the political point of view to the proposed MoU between the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications and the World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAF).

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s IT Minister Gets Appointed as President of WBAF’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Committee

The ministry said that it had no political objections to the establishment of the forum’s country office here in Pakistan as well.

However, the ministry said that since this forum is an international NGO, it will have to be registered with the Ministry of Interior under the Government of Pakistan’s International NGO policy before it may be allowed to open its country office in Pakistan.