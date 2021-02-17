Internet In Pakistan Disrupted Due to Submarine Cable Cut

Internet services in Pakistan are currently deteriorated as a major submarine cable connecting Pakistan to outside world is offline.

According to details shared with ProPakistani, SEA-ME-WE-5 went offline earlier today due to a fault that was developed near Cairo, Egypt.

Not to mention, SEA-ME-WE-5 carries major portion of Pakistan’s internet traffic. It has a design capacity of 24Tbps, which essentially serves almost half of Pakistan’s international bandwidth needs.

Internet companies are in process of communicating their customers about the service issues, as the submarine cable has gone offline.

There is no ETA available on when the submarine cable could be up and running again, but from sources we can confirm that the rectification process could take up to 15 days.

This is a second submarine cable that developed fault with-in a week as IMEWE was disconnected just few days ago.

This calls for more submarine cables for the country to add redundancy for for the growing needs of dynamic Pakistani internet market.