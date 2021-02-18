Launch Date Revealed for Realme GT 5G

Last week, the BBK-owned Realme revealed that its upcoming flagship handset will hit the shelves after the Chinese New Year. The company has been pretty active on Weibo, revealing details of the handset.

However, they have been using the codename ‘Race’ to tease the device instead of using the given moniker but based on what Realme’s CMO posted a few days ago, we believe the handset will be called the Realme GT.

As far as the launch date of the device is concerned, today a Realme executive posted a teaser for the upcoming phone revealing that it will break covers on 4th March 2021.

The icons placed on the bottom left of the posted hint that the chipset, display refresh rate, and charging rate will be the key features of this handset. We already know that the upcoming Realme GT will sport the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Previous leaks and rumors suggest that the impending Realme flagship will come with a 6.81-inch OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 3K resolution. Some sources believe that the handset will feature up to a 160 Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the Realme GT is expected to be the company’s first phone with 125W UltraDart fast charging technology.

Furthermore, recently, a Realme phone with the model number RMX2202 was spotted on TENAA. The pictures uploaded with the listing revealed that the handset will come with a punch-hole display and a rectangle-shaped camera housing on the back. Moreover, a reliable tipster from China has claimed that the Realme GT 5G will be available in plain leather and glass back editions.

According to the listing, the handset has 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of built-in storage, and Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.