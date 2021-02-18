NITB Invites Applications for Digital Hackathon With a Winning Prize of Rs. 300,000

National Information Technology Board (NITB) has invited creative individuals and teams from all over Pakistan for a Digital Hackathon whose winning prize is Rs. 300,000.

The participants of the Digital Hackathon will be required to build a unique identity of the federal government’s Internal Communication and Collaborative Platform.

NITB expects the participants to design a creative logo, recommend a unique and inspirational slogan, and suggest a productive name of the platform.

The Digital Hackathon will consist of four phases; submission, screening, the announcement of winner, and award ceremony.

All participants will be evaluated on the following criteria; typefaces, imagery, and innovation.

NITB has directed applicants to submit their proposals with name, address, and contact details along with the JPG format of the designed idea.

The winner will be required to furnish the source file to NITB which will keep its copyrights.

Send your entries at: [email protected]