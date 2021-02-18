Peshawar Zalmi Releases Team Anthem Teaser for PSL 2021 [Video]

One of PSL’s biggest franchises, Peshawar Zalmi, has released a teaser for their new PSL 2021 team anthem. Judging by the teaser, the name of the anthem will be ‘Kingdom.’ The teaser was released across their social media platforms and stars their brand ambassador, Mahira Khan.

Watch the teaser here:

A Kingdom is getting back together⚡👑 Peshawar Zalmi Official Anthem Teaser | PSL 6

#ZKingdom #YellowStorm pic.twitter.com/BUWO74CAZs — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 17, 2021

Zalmi still has not revealed the singers of the anthem, but according to the rumor mill, there will be a surprise entry by the famed singer, Ali Zafar.

Another surprise that Peshawar might have in store for their fans is the appearance of the famous Turkish actress, Esra Bilgiç. One Twitter user pointed out that Esra could be seen in a Zalmi kit in a video chat with Javed Afridi.

Ahhhh damn should i die,? She is In zalmi kit tf 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VHbFEv96rl — sibelkaya (@sibelramzankaya) February 17, 2021

Zalmi fans appreciated the teaser of the anthem and are desperate for the team anthem to be released.

Hum sy our intizar nahi ho raha hain brothers,,,,!!!!! — Raid Ullah Pakhtoon (@RaidUll71698968) February 18, 2021

First Picks

Then Kit 🔥

Now this 🔥💛 Zalmi Is Amazing 🔥💛💛💛💛💛 — 𝙈𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙖𝙙 𝘼𝙡𝙞 |❤😍 (@AliMemo37361271) February 17, 2021

You guys always give Hollywood feels with your anthems🌟 — Hamza Malik (@mein_hamzamalik) February 17, 2021

The preparations for PSL 6 are underway, and Zalmi, along with all the other franchises, began their training sessions in Karachi a few days ago. Zalmi players were seen donning their stylish new training jerseys during the practice sessions.

