Sony Faces Lawsuit Over Faulty PS5 Controller

Japanese tech giant Sony has been accused of consumer fraud and is now facing a class-action lawsuit over the PlayStation 5 controller. The development came shortly after numerous users started experiencing issues with the PS5 DualSense controller.

According to a report from AndroidHeadlines, numerous PS5 owners have been complaining about issues regarding the DualSense’s functionality. These users have been reporting an issue called “drifting”, that typically plagues controller joysticks. It causes false movement or camera angle input even if the controller is untouched.

In simple words, your game character will look around or move on its own even if you don’t touch the joysticks.

The first reports regarding a potential lawsuit had surfaced last week but back then the law firm was still gathering information from affected consumers. Now that it’s done collecting information, the firm is moving forward with the lawsuit.

The goal of the lawsuit is to win free controller replacements from the company. However, this does not mean that every single PS5 owner will get a free controller replacement, but only those that opted for the lawsuit, which is only if the case is successful. Additionally, the lawsuit also seeks damages to compensate for those who purchased a new controller over the aforementioned issues.

It remains to be seen how the lawsuit is going to turn out, but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.