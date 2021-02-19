Govt to Establish Mountaineering School to Honor Ali Sadpara

The Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid, has revealed that a school for training mountaineers will be built in the village of the iconic mountaineer, Ali Sadpara.

Discussing the new project in an interview, the chief minister added that the government intends to facilitate Ali Sadpara’s family during this difficult moment in their lives.

In another news, the Teray Rang Rang singer, Abrar Ul Haq, recently took to Twitter and pledged to fulfill Ali Sadpara’s dream of building a mountaineering school in his home village. His statement read,

I have just heard the news that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission therefore we have decided to fulfil his dream and Insha’Allah a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory

Ali Sadpara was renowned for summitting 8 of the world’s 14 high-rise mountains during a stellar career as a mountaineer.

His journeys have been recorded and acknowledged by international organizations, and over the previous decade or so, a great many foreign expeditions have come and went on to scale the peaks in Pakistan because of him.