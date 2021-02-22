LG and Samsung to Provide Displays for Foldable iPhones

Apple is reportedly planning on launching its own foldable phone by 2022. The company is working on developing a foldable with a display thinner than its rivals and is collaborating with LG and Samsung to develop the panels for the device.

According to reports, Samsung will be the main supplier for the foldable panels and the first foldable iPhone will use Samsung’s LTPO-based OLED panels. Meanwhile, LG will be the secondary supplier. Cupertino is hoping its collaboration with LG can guarantee increased production and volume capacity and reduce costs.

The Korea Times, quoting a senior industry executive, wrote,

Given Apple’s shift to actively adopt low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, and with LG Display investing to guarantee volume capacity and stabilize production yields of LTPO-based OLED panels at its E6 manufacturing line in Paju, the company’s main display cluster, it’s possible that LG will supply these foldable displays for Apple’s new iPhone model.

Apple is already working on developing prototypes of the foldable iPhone. Leaks suggest that the impending foldable will have a clamshell design like Samsung’s Galaxy Z flip and will come with support for Apple Pencil. Moreover, experts have speculated that the handset will be more affordable than the competing models. However, considering the increasing prices of iPhones, we doubt that will be the case.