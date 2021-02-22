Punjab Govt Launches Rescue Cadet Corps Mobile App

Punjab government has launched Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) mobile application to promote rescue and safety culture in the province.

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, officially launched the RCC Mobile application in an inauguration ceremony that was held at Governor House Lahore.

According to details, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has developed the RCC application in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service (PES).

RCC application has been designed to help users in becoming responsible citizens after learning lifesaving rescue and safety techniques.

The application also contains integrated community safety training modules to train users on the same lines as National Cadet Corps (NCC).

RCC application will also connect volunteers from different communities for online registrations, training, and certifications after hands-on drills at their nearest rescue stations

While lauding PITB and PES for developing the RCC application, Governor Punjab said that the initiative in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to engage the youth towards building safer and prosperous communities nationwide.

In an inauguration ceremony held at Punjab Governor House, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar launched ‘RCC Mobile App’ developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/IBhkQpCzPC — Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) February 20, 2021

Download the RCC application from Google Play.