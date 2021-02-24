Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 6

Islamabad United pulled off an incredible chase against Karachi Kings, chasing down a target of 197 with 5 wickets in hand and 5 balls to spare. With their second consecutive win, Islamabad have overtook Karachi Kings and sit second on the PSL points table.

Alex Hales got Islamabad off to a flyer, scoring 46 runs off 21 balls and helping Islamabad to the highest score in the powerplay in PSL 6. He was ably supported by Hussain Talat and Iftikhar Ahmed as they managed to take Islamabad over the line.

Sharjeel Khan scored his second PSL century of but that wasn’t enough for Karachi as they were unable to defend the total. Karachi now slip to third position in PSL 6 points table.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table