Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to Debut The All-New 50MP Samsung GN2 Camera

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Mi 11 Ultra handset, the higher-spec sibling of the recently launched Mi 11, in a few weeks. The Smartphone is expected to break covers with a triple sensor camera on the back accompanied by a tiny secondary display housed to its left.

According to a recent leak by the reliable Ice Universe, apart from featuring a unique design, the impending handset will also debut the 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor announced today. Previous leaks and rumors suggested that the handset will come with a 50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP camera configuration, lending more credibility to the leak.

GN2→Mi11 Ultra — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2021

If the leak is true, this will not be the first time Xiaomi has partnered with Samsung. The company has been doing so for the past two years.

In January 2019, the Redmi Note 7 became the first phone with a 48 MP camera after being the debutante for Samsung’s GM1 sensor. Following this, the Redmi Note 8 Pro became the first in the world with the 64MP GW1 sensor and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro (also known as Mi Note 10) was the first to boast the 108 MP ISOCELL HMX sensor.

Hence, considering this history of partnership and collaboration, the claims that Ice Universe has made are most likely true.