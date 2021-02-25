Inland Revenue Offices to Remain Open on 27th February to Facilitate Taxpayers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday directed all Inland Revenue field formations to remain open and observe the normal working day on Saturday (February 27) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

ALSO READ

This Year’s Active Taxpayers’ List to be Published on 1 March

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations, the extended working hours till 08:00 PM will be observed by officers/officials who are monitoring in charge of collections of duty & taxes.

ALSO READ

Taxes on Imported Mobile Phones Will Now be Based on This FBR List

The Chief Commissioners-IR are requested to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure the transfer of tax collection by these branches on Feb 27, 2021, to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of February 2021 as per State Bank of Pakistan’s letter dated 25.02.2021, FBR added.