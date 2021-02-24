Taxes on Imported Mobile Phones Will Now be Based on This FBR List

Directorate General of Customs Valuation (DGCV) Karachi has upward revised customs values on the import of different kinds of Mobile Phones of leading brands for accurate assessment of duties and taxes.

In this regard, the DG Valuation has issued valuation advice for the Model Customs Collectorates (MCCs).

This new Valuation Advice has superseded the Valuation Advice of the directorate issued on October 21, 2020.

According to the directorate, the custom values has been revised on the import of mobile phones of the following brands:

Apple

Huawei

Infinix

Itel

Lenovo

Meizu

Motorola

Nokia

Oppo

Sony

Tecno

Vivo

Honor

Alcatel

Samsung

The valuation ruling stated that the Directorate General Customs Valuation conducted an exercise under section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969 to determine assessable customs values of mobile phone devices. It is advised that Customs values as given may be considered for assessment of duty and taxes.

These values will also be relevant for assessment and proceedings under SROs 1455(1)/2018 and SRO 1456(1)/2018, both dated November 29, 2018, read with Customs General Order No. 06/2018 dated November 29, 2018.

The list is not exhaustive; however, it covers mostly traded brands and models provided by Mobile Phones Importers & Manufacturers Association (MPIMA). For assessment of brands and models, which are imported in commercial quantity but are not included in the list, the clearance Collectorates are advised to assess those under Section-81 of the Customs Act, I969 and then forward a reference to this Directorate-General for final determination of values thereof.

If Type Approval is not given or is under process in the enclosed list, clearance Collectorates shall fulfill the regulatory requirements of Type Approval/Certificate of Compliance from PTA first, as envisaged under the law.

It is pertinent to mention that the Valuation Advice will be regularly updated and issued accordingly, valuation ruling added.

You can view the list below.