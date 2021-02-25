Find out all about the world of Pakistan Super League here:

Students From Tribal District Get Special Quota in KP Medical & Dental Colleges

Posted 43 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved the admission quota for applicants from the seven merged tribal districts in the medical and dental colleges of the province.

The Chief Minister (CM) of KP, Mahmood Khan, said that the provincial government is committed to providing the best education facilities to students from the tribal districts.

A notification issued by the Homes and Tribal Affairs Department revealed that the provincial government has reserved a total of 334 seats, of which the combined merged district quota is 234.

Similarly, 11 seats have been approved for tribal districts at the sub-divisional level, 29 seats for the residential quota of tribal districts, 56 seats have been approved on the basis of tribe, and 4 for merged sub-division inner quota.

Name of Medical College  Seats
Khyber Medical College 41
Ayub Medical College 28
Saidu Medical College 20
Gomal Medical College 20
Khyber Girls Medical College 38
Bacha Khan Medical College 25
Nowshera Medical College 12
Gaju Khan Medical College 06

