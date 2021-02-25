Students From Tribal District Get Special Quota in KP Medical & Dental Colleges

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved the admission quota for applicants from the seven merged tribal districts in the medical and dental colleges of the province.

The Chief Minister (CM) of KP, Mahmood Khan, said that the provincial government is committed to providing the best education facilities to students from the tribal districts.

A notification issued by the Homes and Tribal Affairs Department revealed that the provincial government has reserved a total of 334 seats, of which the combined merged district quota is 234.

Similarly, 11 seats have been approved for tribal districts at the sub-divisional level, 29 seats for the residential quota of tribal districts, 56 seats have been approved on the basis of tribe, and 4 for merged sub-division inner quota.

وزیر اعلی خیبر پختونخوا @IMMahmoodKhan نے قبائلی نوجوانوں سے ایک اور وعدہ پورا کردیا۔ خیبرپختونخوا حکومت نے قبائلی اضلاع کے طلباء کے لئے میڈیکل اور ڈینٹل کالجز میں کوٹہ سیٹوں کی منظوری دے دی. #KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/6Mqp7AY8RS — KPK Updates (@KPKUpdates) February 24, 2021