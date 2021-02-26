Apex Committee Directs PTA to Finalize Auction of 3G and 4G Licenses in GB

The Apex Committee on Friday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to finalize the auction of 3G and 4G licenses in Gilgit Baltistan on a priority basis.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur jointly presided over the 2nd APEX Committee to review the progress of the GB Development Plan and the projects on which progress needs Apex committee intervention here in Islamabad on Friday.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Additional Secretary GB, and representatives from Ministries and Division attended the meeting.

The APEX Committee discussed the projects of various departments such as Clean Energy, Transport and Communication, Health, Infrastructure, Water Sanitation and Tourism.

It is informed in the meeting that all the departments are in contact with relevant Federal Ministries/ Divisions and PC-Is of the shortlisted schemes are being prepared by the respective departments. The Committee directed all the Federal Government Ministries to expedite the GB Package projects.

The Apex Committee meeting directed PTA to finalize the auction of 3G and 4G licenses in GB on a priority basis.

Committee highlighted the importance of Chitral-Shandur to Gilgit Highway Road and Shounter Tunnel and directed NHA to expedite the feasibility study & PC-1 at the earliest and submitted to the next apex Committee.

While discussing the Expo Center for GB the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan has assured the committee to provide a dedicated land for the expo center and requested the Committee to include the scheme in PSDP 2020-21.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission proposed to include a special project to enhance the capacity building of GB institutions; the committee approved the proposal and directed to complete the project on a priority basis.

The CMGB said that the Gilgit-Baltistan package would be the first of its kind which would change the history of GB, improve the living standards of the people of GB. Also would boost the construction industry and development in the region