PUBG Studio Announces New PUBG Game

PUBG universe is set to expand this year with the introduction of a new mobile title for iOS and Android called PUBG: New State.

Set in the year 2051, PUBG: New State takes place on a new map named Troi and offers a wide range of weapons and vehicles such as drones and deployable shields.

The new game will also provide players with in-game weapon customization options that will allow them to modify their weapons within a match in a way similar to Apex Legends’ weapon attachments.

PUBG: New State marks the third battle royale game and first mobile title under the PUBG umbrella that will be developed by PUBG Studio, the company behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The other two games are PUBG’s PC and console version.

Note that PUBG Mobile is a separate title that was developed by the Chinese tech giant, Tencent.

And despite the mobile nature of the game, PUBG Studio has promised to deliver ultra-realistic graphics in New State that will push the limits of mobile gaming.

Considering the early images, PUBG: New State has a vibe similar to Call of Duty’s semi-futuristic military games like Black Ops 3 and 4.

PUBG: New State will be available on Android and iOS later in 2021, with alpha tests set to take place in the coming months.