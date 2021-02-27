Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet May Soon be Coming to Pakistan

Starlink, the satellite-based internet set up by SpaceX for global internet access will also be available in Pakistan, ProPakistani has learned.

We are reporting this because a Pakistani user (who is also a friend) reserved the internet service from Starlink for his location in Islamabad, which actually worked and asked him to pay for the service, indicating that it’s coming to Pakistan too.

Check out his tweet below.

Got invited last night to reserve Starlink spot for services in Islamabad, Pakistan. I didn’t expect this to happen this soon. Starlink is coming to Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/6ViK4gC59V — Hamad Dar (@HamadDar) February 26, 2021

For those who are unaware, Starlink is a project started by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX in 2015. It aims to provide satellite internet around the globe by 2022.

This constellation will consist of thousands of small satellites that will go around the planet in low Earth Orbit, working in combination with transceivers on the ground.

Some of these satellites will be sold off for military, scientific, and exploratory purposes as well.

However, since these satellites are much smaller and advanced compared to other satellite internet providers, the promised connectivity and speeds are much higher.

Starlink aims to provide connection speeds of a whopping 1Gbps, average speeds of 900Mbps, and much better reliability than other ISPs.

They plan to provide all of this for only $80 per month, which may be a lot according to Pakistani standards, but considering the promised speeds of several hundred Mbps and unparalleled quality, the price is more than fair.

As mentioned earlier, Starlink is claiming global availability by 2022, so that is when we expect to see it in Pakistan as well as other countries around the globe.