Lenovo’s New Laptop Brings The Latest AMD Processors for $643

Lenovo is on a streak of launching new laptops. The company recently unveiled top-tier notebooks in China as well as the global scene, some of which included the Xiaoxin Air 14, Pro 14, and Air 15 2021 for China.

These laptops bring the latest Intel processors to the fray, but now the company has launched a different variant. Lenovo has just unveiled the Xiaoxin Air 14 2021, which is the Ryzen Edition of the recently unveiled Xiaoxin laptops.

The new Xiaoxin laptop has a 14-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, covering 100% sRGB color gamut, 300 nits maximum brightness, and DC Dimming. It also features the exact same design as its Intel counterparts. The keyboard has backlight support and a 1.3mm key travel. The power button in the corner doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, you get the AMD Ryzen R5 5500U processor which is paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The battery capacity is 56.5Wh, but Lenovo hasn’t shared any numbers on how long it lasts. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 2021 Ryzen Edition is priced at only $643 for now, which is one of the cheapest deals you can find on a laptop with the latest hardware. However, keep in mind that the retail price will eventually go up to $696.