PSL 2021 Match 10: Top Ranked Teams Battle as United Take on Zalmi

Islamabad United currently sit at the top of the PSL points table and will be looking to assert their dominance in the league against Peshawar Zalmi who pulled off an amazing run-chase against Quetta Gladiators in their last match. Islamabad are the only side in the competition that is still unbeaten and they would like to continue their magnificent start to the campaign.

Zalmi have bounced back in style after losing their first match. They won two consecutive matches, chasing down high totals in both matches. Their middle-order of Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali and Sherfane Rutherford looks solid and has contributed towards both of their victories.

Islamabad on the other hand have begun their tournament in some style, winning both their matches by chasing targets as well. They defeated defending champions Karachi Kings in their last outing, clinching the match after a perfect run chase.

Both the teams would look to continue their momentum and no changes are expected in either of the playing XIs.

The match will begin at 7 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams lock horns in a nail-biting contest. The match will be live-streamed here.

Match Details

Date Saturday, 27th February 2021 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium Karachi Live Stream LINK 1, LINK 2

Head-to-Head

Both teams have encountered each other twelve times in the tournament. 6-6 is the scoreline after the 12 games that have been played between the two sides.

Possible Playing XIs

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Waseem, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar

Peshawar Zalmi:



Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Mohammad Imran, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Irfan

Players to Lookout For

Islamabad United:

Hasan Ali will return to face his former team for the first time since he was released by Peshawar Zalmi after five successful seasons. Hasan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history and almost all of his wickets came for Peshawar Zalmi. Hasan will be fired up for the occasion and if the generator is in form, he can win the match single-handedly for Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Wahab Riaz has had a torrid start of the tournament with the ball. He has conceded 50+ runs in consecutive matches and recorded his most expensive spell in T20s in his last outing. He will need to amp up his performances if Peshawar want to do well in this tournament. Wahab has shown countless times that he has the character to come back and it is high time he puts in the performances expected of him.

Check out the updated PSL points table here.