SCO Wins Big at the 13th NFEH Annual CSR Awards

Special Communications Organization (SCO) has once again been recognized for its efforts and noteworthy contributions towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the National Forum for Environment & Health’s (NFEH) 13th Annual CSR Awards 2021.

SCO was awarded the winner of the CSR award in three categories namely Community Development & Services, Social Impact & Sustainability, and CSR Round the Clock.

Sardar Masood Khan – President AJ&K, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar – Governor Punjab, Dr. Sania Nishtar – SAPM on Poverty Alleviation & Social Protection, and Fawad Chaudhry – Federal Minister for Science and Technology, graced the occasion as chief guests.

SCO is a leading telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) providing all brands of communication including 3G/4G and branchless banking services with brand name S-Paisa.

“We are truly motivated with these accomplishments which reaffirm our passion to touch the lives of the community we serve,” commented Major General Ali Farhan, HI (M) Director-General SCO. “CSR Policy at SCO serves as a roadmap to help the organization in an economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable manner that is transparent and ethical,” he added.

The accolade won by SCO is yet another milestone for the organization and is a testament to SCO’s endeavors to improve the lives of the people especially youth in its community and beyond. SCO plays an active part in the socio-economic development within the region it operates.

This is reflected in its efforts focused on improving access to education services, partnering in clean-drives for sustainable cities, implementing its Million Tree Plantation Program, youth development, and promoting talent from far-flung areas of AJ&K and GB at the National level through Painting and Photography Exhibitions.

Apart from this, SCO’s response to COVID-19 has been praiseworthy. Special relief of Rs. 15 billion in the form of subsidized telecom services, construction of community centers for students, provision of Ehsaas Kafalat Fund, and distribution of rations to the underprivileged were some of the CSR initiatives by SCO.