Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 9

Babar Azam’s brilliant unbeaten innings of 90 off 60 balls led Karachi Kings to their second win of the tournament and move them to the top of the PSL points table. Babar was ably supported by English wicket-keeper batsman, Joe Clarke who scored a quickfire half-century as Karachi chased down the target of 196 comfortably.

Earlier, Multan Sultans looked set to score the first 200 of the season but a good comeback by Karachi bowlers restricted them to 195. Multan could not manage to hit a boundary in the final three overs of the innings, ultimately which led to their downfall. Multan sit on the fifth position in the PSL 6 points table having managed only one win in their four matches.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: