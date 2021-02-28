PM Rejects OGRA Recommendation for a Hike in Petrol Prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) recommendation of a hike in petroleum prices today.

The government has decided that the prices of petroleum products will remain same for the first fortnight of the next month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol would remain unchanged at Rs. 111.90 per liter while high-speed diesel will remain Rs. 116.07 per liter. The Ministry also informed that the price of kerosene and light diesel would also remain unchanged.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for an increase in fuel prices.