PSL 2021 Match 11: Lahore Seek Final’s Revenge Against PSL Champions

The el clasico of PSL is upon us as two of the biggest cities in the country will go head to head in a rematch of last year’s final and it promises to be a spectacular match. Both Karachi and Lahore have won two matches each and have lost one so far in the tournament. If the Kings win tonight’s encounter, they will overtake Peshawar Zalmi and move to the top of the PSL points table.

Lahore will be determined to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Multan Sultans in their last match and in order to do that, they are expected to bring in the latest addition to their squad, Sandeep Lamichanne, to the playing XI. Lahore certainly missed the services of Rashid Khan in the previous match and they will be hoping that Lamichanne puts in similar performances with the ball.

Karachi, on the other hand, steam-rolled past Multan Sultans in their last outing. Babar Azam and Joe Clarke completely dismantled the Sultans bowling line-up after an impressive showing by their bowlers at the death. Karachi will be hesitant to tinker with the playing XI and are expected to field the same line-up in this match.

The match will begin at 7 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams lock horns in a nail-biting contest. The match will be live-streamed here.

Match Details

Date Saturday, 28th February 2021 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium Karachi Live Stream LINK 1, LINK 2

Head-to-Head

Both teams have encountered each other eleven times in the tournament. Karachi have won 7 and lost 4 matches, including one loss in a Super Over. Lahore will be determined to hit back and claim the bragging rights in the tournament.

Possible Playing XIs

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Lahore Qalandars:



Sohail Akhtar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichanne

Players to Lookout For

Karachi Kings:

Mohammad Amir will be crucial for Karachi Kings upfront. Lahore’s batting line-up has been in good form so far and Karachi will be hoping that Amir is at his best to restrict the destructive batting unit of Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars:

Similarly, Lahore will be looking towards Shaheen Afridi to continue his fine form and take the crucial wickets of Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, and Joe Clarke without allowing them to do much damage. Shaheen has struck 10 times in his first over since 2020 and Lahore will be hoping he adds a couple more to his wickets column in the biggest match of PSL so far.

Check out the updated PSL points table here.