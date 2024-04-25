Breaking Barriers: Jazz’s Digital Empowerment Paves the Way for Schoolgirls to Aspire ICT Careers

Three years on, the enduring collaboration between Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, and The Citizens Foundation (TCF), one of the largest privately-owned networks of affordable formal schools in the nation, continues to nurture the aspirations of thousands of young students, over half of them being girls, to pursue careers in various fields of ICT (Information Communications Technology).

Through the multifaceted Digital Learning Program (DLP), this partnership strives to equip students with essential digital skills from an early age, empowering them to become integral contributors to the vision of a Digital Pakistan. The program supports 1,600+ TCF schools across Pakistan, with over 180,000 students already having benefited from it. The program also focuses on training female teachers and to date, 8,000+ teachers are trained on the latest ICT tools.

In celebration of Girls in ICT Day and to reaffirm Jazz’s dedication to the digital empowerment of young minds, Jazz employees dedicated a day to engage with TCF students, delving into their experiences and insights gained from the Digital Learning Program (DLP). Through candid discussions, schoolgirls shared their journey and aspirations, seeking guidance from the Jazz team. Additionally, students and teachers showcased the transformative impact of the blended learning approach at the DLP lab, illustrating its profound effect on their educational journey.

“Jazz is deeply invested in women’s empowerment, harnessing its technological capabilities and expansive network to address the gender gap in ICT. Through our collaboration with TCF, the Digital Learning Program is revolutionizing mindsets and shaping the career trajectories of young girls aspiring to enter the field of technology. We are both thrilled and amazed by the tangible impact and opportunities that are emerging as a result of this partnership. Together, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable digital future, where every girl has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the advancement of society,” shared Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer at Jazz.

Also sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, CEO TCF, said, “Our mission is to provide underprivileged children with access to quality education, a cause which Jazz wholeheartedly supports through the Digital Learning Program (DLP). This comprehensive digital initiative encompasses everything from curriculum design to software and hardware support, catalyzing a shift in mindsets. Now, more girls than ever aspire to pursue careers in various ICT fields, poised to take charge of the digital future they are shaping.”

Jazz has been a huge proponent of girls’ empowerment through technology, readying them to become key contributors and drivers of the digital economy that Pakistan envisions. In addition to pioneering digital interventions like the Digital Learning Program (DLP), Jazz spearheads various initiatives to foster women’s empowerment. From the Women In Social Entrepreneurship (WISE) initiative to the Jazz Rural Data Education Program, Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program, and the impactful JAZZ-GSMA Connected Women Partnership Jazz remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women and advancing gender equality in the digital sphere.