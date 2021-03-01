International Army Team Spirit Competition Gets Underway in Pakistan

4th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition 2021 has officially commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Center Pabbi near Kharian today.

According to the official statement from the ISPR, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Uzbekistan are taking part as participants whereas Morocco, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan are participating as observers in the 3-day competition

Besides, 8 domestic teams of the Pakistan Army are participating in the 2021 PATS Competition.

Since 2018, PATS Competition is being held each year to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains as well as agility of the participating teams to generate responses in challenging real-time field scenarios.

The event subjects the teams to various cross-domain scenarios and tasks including physical endurance, water obstacle crossing, close target reconnaissance, and protective approach under chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment.

Note that Pakistan Army had converted PATS Competition into International PATS Competition to share the experiences and achievements in the war against terrorism with the armies of other countries.