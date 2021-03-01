Find out all about the world of Pakistan Super League here:

PIMS to Take Action Against Workers for Refusing Coronavirus Vaccination

Posted 3 hours ago by Darakhshan Anjum

The management of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) issued a letter of warning to all its healthcare workers on Sunday, stating that disciplinary action will be taken against those who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus despite being registered on the vaccination program.

Although almost 3,845 healthcare workers employed at the institute had registered for the vaccination, only 1,805 of them had gotten vaccinated, while 2,923 are yet to present themselves for it.

The management has instructed the rest of the workers to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Sindh’s Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Pechuho, had also formally warned Sindh’s medical staffers last month that they would be terminated from employment for refusing to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

