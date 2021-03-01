Breaking: Match Postponed After Islamabad United Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Update: The match has been postponed and it will now take place on 2nd March at 7 pm at National Stadium Karachi.

During routine COVID-19 testing, one Islamabad United player has returned a positive result. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hold the players back at the hotel for the time being.

Islamabad United revealed that Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19. They said that Fawad had already been placed in an isolation facility two days ago.

One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play. We wish Fawad a speedy recovery.#Sherus are ready to roar tonight!! https://t.co/ry0l6L3akx — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 1, 2021

PCB had made it clear beforehand that if a player or official tests positive, they will be shifted to an isolation facility within the bio-secure bubble at the hotel. According to reports, all of the other players and officials within the two squads have returned negative tests and are safe to take part in the activities.

PCB has decided to continue with the match today but the start time has been pushed ahead by two hours. The match will be held at 9 pm instead of 7 pm.

Islamabad will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing in their previous outing but will be taken aback by the news of the COVID-19 case. Similarly, Quetta Gladiators will be looking to win the match and register their first win of the campaign.

