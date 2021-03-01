Pakistan to Experience a 3rd Wave of COVID-19

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has warned the government of the third wave of Coronavirus after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) last week allowed commercial activities, schools, offices, and other workplaces to operate at full strength.

With 1,392 cases of Coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, PMA is of the view that NCOC should have relaxed most of the COVID-19 restrictions after ensuring that 70% of the population has been vaccinated against the viral infection.

While speaking with the media, Secretary General PMA, Dr. Qaisar Sajjad, said that the public did not follow SOPs after the government relaxed lockdown restrictions after containing the first wave which caused it to declare the second wave only after a month, adding that the government is treading the same path again.

Dr. Sajjad lamented that instead of prioritizing public health, the government has focused on the economic growth of the country.

He reminded the government that there are more than one variants of Coronavirus in Pakistan which are more infectious and transmissible.

Dr. Sajjad has recommended the government to reimpose restrictions and lift them only after vaccinating 70% of the population against the disease.

He has also suggested the government to share the data of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated so far against the Coronavirus.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, had also warned of a third wave of Coronavirus if the public failed to observe the SOPs.