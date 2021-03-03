JazzCash Partners with Haball for Digitized Supplier Payment Solutions

JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech, has collaborated with Haball, a supplier payment digitization company, as its partner to help in digitizing supply chain payments. With this partnership, JazzCash and Haball aim to empower retailers and suppliers to transition from manual cash handling to digital payments, boosting the supply chain efficiency as a result.

This partnership strives to improve the digital payments infrastructure in Pakistan as currently, a majority of the customers rely on paper cash for day-to-day purchases and business operations. By shifting to digitized modules, users will have real-time visibility of monetary settlements with alerts, timely reports, and an efficient payment mechanism, streamlining their operational flow.

This collaboration will allow retailers to receive payments from customers via JazzCash QR codes and make further payments to distributors and suppliers using digital wallets, leading to an end-to-end cashless ecosystem for all the parties involved.

Talking about this initiative, JazzCash CEO, Erwan Gelebart, stated, “JazzCash has successfully reached more than 12 million people in Pakistan. To foster this growth and truly cultivate a cashless business economy in the country, it is imperative to digitize larger businesses and evolve partners from all business avenues. In this digital age and with partners like Haball, we aim to open a new door towards digitizing payment processes, to gain higher business efficiencies and minimize risks related to theft and fraud.”

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Omer Bin Ahsan, CEO – Haball, said, “JazzCash is a key partner for Haball in terms of both financial inclusion and digitizing supply chain payments. This partnership will enable Haball to utilize JazzCash’s established network to streamline corporate value chain payments into Branchless Banking network.”

JazzCash is Pakistan’s leading digital wallet and currently has more than 12 million active mobile account users. With such partnerships in tow, JazzCash is actively contributing towards restructuring and digitizing the financial payment ecosystem in Pakistan.