Karachi Won’t Have Water Until March 6

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) informed that the supply of water to several areas in Karachi will be suspended for 72 hours owing to the bursting of the major 72-inch pipeline.

The KWSB started repairing the pipeline at 8 am today (3 March) and will continue until 8 am on 6 March. During this period, the supply of water to Bin Qasim Town, the National Highway, Manzil Pump, Muzaffarabad Colony, Malir Town, Moria Khan Goth, the Jinnah Terminal CAA, PIA Colony, and the nearby areas will remain suspended.

Additionally, Landhi Town, Shah Faisal Town, and Model Colony will have a partial water crisis.

The Managing Director of KWSB, Asad Ullah Khan, stated that the repair work is unavoidable, and urged the citizens to use water carefully and reserve it for a few days.