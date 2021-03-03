NSS Increases Profit Rates for Various Account Holders

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced that it has raised the profit rates of national saving schemes (NSS) to attract investors.

According to a summary of the revision of rates of NSS, all the profit rates of bearer certificates had been increased, and the new rates of return will come into effect from March 3, 2021.

According to the notification, the interest rate on Defense Savings Certificates (DSS) has been increased from 9.42 percent to 9.51 percent.

Special Savings Certificates (SSC) Profit Rate has been increased from 7.97 percent to 8.40 percent.

The profit rates of Behbood Saving Certificates, Pensioner Benefit Accounts and Shuhda Family Welfare Accounts will remain unchanged at 11.28 percent. Similarly, the profit would not be applicable for Saving Accounts.

Profits rate on short-term savings certificate for three months has been increased from 6.76 percent to 6.80 percent, 6-month savings certificate rates have changed from 6.82 percent to 7 percent, while one-year-long savings certificate profit rate has been increased by 0.43 percent to be 7.35 percent now.