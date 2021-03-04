Pakistan Army Troops Undergo Zarb-e-Hadeed Drills

Bahawalpur Corps troops are undergoing the annual winter collective training exercise “Zarb-e-Hadeed”.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise which includes drills and procedures, will help in improving the operational readiness and enhance synergy amongst different components of forces.

“The exercise area covers a vast expanse of desert and plains, where the participating units are rehearsing various response measures under testing weather conditions, challenging terrain, and actual battlefield environment,” the military’s media wing said.

ISPR noted the high level of collaboration and competence during the assembly, move, tactical combat, and firepower demonstration phases of the exercise, displayed by the practicing units.

Pakistan Army troops also took part in the “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” exercise, last month, in the Thar desert in which they practiced tactical drills and procedures. The four-week-long defensive maneuver exercise was conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometers ahead of Chhor in Umarkot.