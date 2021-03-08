IoBM and TG to Empower Youth through Innovative Agri-Tech Initiatives

To address food demands of the future and challenges faced by Pakistan, the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) and Future AgriTech Pvt. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tufail Group-TG) have collaborated to empower the youth of Pakistan in Food Science, Technology, and Security through research, training, education, and support for start-ups.

IoBM and TG has formed a strategic alliance to work on a project, “The Farm”. They will pursue academic and research activities on readily deployable sustainable systems to produce vegetables, fruits, and plants. The latest advancements in precision agriculture and vertical farming will be used. IoBM has provided 1,000 sq/yds of land on its campus to help TG develop a state-of-the-art Agri-Tech farm, research lab, and urban forest.

Mr. Bashir Janmohammad, Chancellor IoBM said that IoBM is entering into this partnership to fully support the nations’ future agriculture needs. Mr. Zubair Tufail, CEO Tufail Group, said that in the wake of food shortage and inflation, the idea of food security is the future for our communities that we must pursue.

Mr. Talib Karim, President IoBM, said that this agri-tech lab is a CSR project and as a university IoBM will contribute to educating the youth and the community. Mr. Salman Tufail, Director, Tufail Group, viewed that this project will benefit the government through policymaking.

Mr. Salman Mahmud, CEO, Future Agritech was confident that the youth can avail job opportunities in this field of study. Mr. Mazhar Kabir, Director Future Agritech said that this project will empower young women to join the agriculture landscape.

Present on the occasion were IoBM’s Ms. Sabina Mohsin, Executive Director; Mr. Muhammad Sharif, BoG; Dr. Tariq Rahim Soomro, Rector, Prof. Dr. Shujaat Mubarik, Associate Dean CBM, Mr. Kamran Bilgrami, Head of Corporate Trainings, and Mr. Nabhan Karim, Head of Media Production.

